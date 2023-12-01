VP Jagdeep Dhankar hails Centre, PM Modi for global recognition of Ayurveda

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 1 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday hailed the role played by the union government in fostering the growth of Ayurveda and the global recognition it has received, saying it helped integrate the ancient health system into mainstream healthcare.

He said the Centre's interventions created an environment for the growth of the ancient Indian healing system.

Dhankhar was speaking after inaugurating the fifth edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF 2023) at Greenfield International Stadium at Kariyavattom near here.

The biennial event, slated to be the largest ever Ayurveda conclave, is organised by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, the Government of India, the Government of Kerala, and various Ayurveda associations.

Stressing the growing significance of Ayurveda in today's world, the Vice President said societies are facing health challenges and that a way out that is non-invasive and acceptable is needed.

"There can be nothing better, efficacious, and wholesome than Ayurveda. These challenges are to be addressed from our land Bharat. We are global leader in Ayurveda, with a rich legacy of knowledge and practice that span millennia," he said.

He said India's commitment to preserving and promoting Ayurveda is evident in its numerous initiatives, including research institutions, educational programmes, and integrated healthcare policies.

"The Government of India has played a pivotal role in fostering the growth and global recognition of Ayurveda," he said.

"The establishment of a dedicated AYUSH Ministry, the observance of National Ayurveda Day, and the integration of Ayurveda into the National Education Policy are testaments to the government's commitment to Ayurveda's advancement," Dhankhar said.

"This has created an affirmative environment for the blossoming of the rich ancient Indian healing system and integrating Ayurveda into the healthcare mainstream," he added.

He also specially noted the global interventions made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

The Prime Minister took the initiative on the global stage in the United States when he spoke at the United Nations and made a fervent plea to the world community to promote yoga, and to declare a day as International yoga day, he said.

In the shortest span, the largest number of countries converged to support it and the United Nations declared an International Yoga Day, he added.

"International Yoga Day is celebrated in every nook and corner of the planet. It is non-discriminatory, it has wide acceptability because of its Indian ethos. It is the gift of Bharat to the world," the Vice President said.

Urging MPs to go for Ayurveda treatment to improve their performance in Parliament, he said, "I entertain an opinion that if Members of Parliament, including the one who is on the dais (V Muraleedharan), regularly receive Ayurveda treatment, their performance in Parliament will be optimal and the decision making process would be more sublime," he said.

Explaining the significance and relevance of Ayurvedic treatments, he said they go much beyond treating ailments and are a comprehensive approach to wellness and well-being.

Describing Ayurveda as a "beacon of hope" in a world grappling with complex health challenges, Dhankhar said its emphasis on prevention, balance, and personalised care aligns well with the global call for a sustainable and equitable healthcare system.

Dhankhar noted that the COVID-19 pandemic that swept the world was a period that saw the rediscovery of Ayurveda and its larger philosophy of wellness and wellbeing as envisioned in ancient Indian texts.

Lauding Kerala for hosting the event, he said the "enchanting state" is renowned as a cradle of Ayurvedic excellence.

The Ayush Industry, which was about Rs 20,000 crore eight years ago, has reached about Rs 1.5 lakh crore today, he said, and appealed to various stakeholders to tap the huge potential offered by India’s digital ecosystem and Internet penetration.

Notably, around 40,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are actively contributing to the dynamic AYUSH -- Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha Homoeopathy.

The National AYUSH Mission under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to promote cost-effective medical systems has been highly impactful, while the availability of AYUSH is also being extended through telemedicine and digital platforms, catering to urban and rural communities alike, he said.

“This is a landmark step for wider use of traditional systems of medicine and will help India move towards meeting the goal of universal healthcare by improving access and delivery in remote areas,” he noted.

The message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailing the efforts of GAF to promote Ayurveda globally, was read out by Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan on the occasion.

Muraleedharan, who is also Chairman of GAF 2023, said the steady increase in global demand for ayurvedic products and services amply demonstrated the strength and credibility of this time-tested Indian wellness system.

The Brihatrayee Ratna award, instituted by Arya Vaidya Pharmacy Coimbatore Ltd, was presented by Dhankar at the function to Vaidya Sadanand Prabhakar Sardeshmukh.

He hoped the event would qualitatively enable the exploration of Ayurveda's transformative potential in addressing these challenges.

Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju, MP Shashi Tharoor, Ministry of Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, GAF Working Chairman Dr G G Gangadharan, and GAF Secretary General Dr C Sureshkumar were present at the inaugural ceremony. PTI LGK ANE