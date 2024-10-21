VP lauds freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap

Aligarh (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said the next generation of historians should highlight the role of forgotten heroes of the freedom movement.

The vice president was speaking at the first convocation at the Raja Mahendra Pratap University here.

The establishment of the Raja Mahendra Pratap University was a testament to the historic role of Raja Mahendra Pratap, one of the great freedom fighters and patriots of the 20th century, he said.

Dhankhar said it was a matter of pride for him that he has been given the honour of delivering the first convocation address in a university which has been established to commemorate "this great man who is truly a forgotten hero of India's freedom movement".

"This University is a befitting tribute to this national hero who dedicated his entire life for the cause of India's freedom and also for the cause of modern education in India," he said.

The vice president said Raja Mahendra Pratap was the founding father of India's first provisional government in exile which was formed in Kabul in 1915.

A long span of his life was spent in exile when he was constantly fighting for the freedom of India.

"The next generation of historians of the freedom movement of India should highlight the role of many other such forgotten heroes of the freedom movement," he said.

The vice president said Raja Mahendra Pratap's other passion was for the cause of education. In 1909, he established an institution in Mathura, which was named Prem Mahavidyalaya, and donated a large tract of land for this purpose. PTI COR KIS DV DV