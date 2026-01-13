VP launches anti-drug campaign at Delhi University, says varsities must forge national values

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said universities are not merely centres of academic learning but institutions where values are shaped, leadership is nurtured to forge the future of the nation.

Inaugurating the 'Drug-Free Campus Campaign' at the University of Delhi (du), Radhakrishnan said strong nations require strong leadership. He noted that when a premier institution like DU takes a firm stand against substance abuse, it sends a powerful message to society.

He underlined the responsibility of higher educational institutions in guiding young minds and building a value-driven society.

The vice president launched a dedicated e-pledge platform and a mobile application under the Nasha Mukt Parisar Abhiyaan. According to an official statement, he urged students from universities across the country to participate and take a pledge for a drug-free campus.

Radhakrishnan called upon Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to ensure that the campaign becomes an integral part of all central higher educational institutions.

Highlighting that India is a youthful nation, he described substance abuse as not merely a personal issue but a serious social challenge, public health concern and a threat to the country’s demographic dividend, it stated.

He said drug abuse adversely affects physical and mental health, academic performance, family harmony. He also highlighted its impact on productivity and national security, noting its links with narco-terrorism.

The vice president said the vision of a developed and self-reliant India can be realised only when the youth remain healthy, drug-free and purpose-driven. "A drug-free youth is better equipped to acquire skills, promote entrepreneurship and contribute meaningfully to economic growth and national development," he said.

Radhakrishnan emphasised the role of education and culture, saying India's ancient traditions lay stress on self-discipline, mental balance and purity of mind and body, an ethos reflected in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on meditation and yoga.

He also referred to initiatives like the MY Bharat Portal and the PM Anusandhan Yojana aimed at channelising the energy of youth towards research, innovation, volunteering and nation-building.

The National Education Policy 2020 reflects a holistic vision by focusing on mental health, life skills and student well-being, Radhakrishnan said. He added that the drug free campaign aligns with the policy by creating safe, inclusive and nurturing learning environments.

Commending the University of Delhi for its awareness programmes and counselling mechanisms, the vice president said when students become ambassadors of change, the impact extends to families and communities. He urged students to remain vigilant and support peers in distress.

Radhakrishnan expressed confidence that the Delhi University would emerge as a model drug-free campus, adding that a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' is essential to achieve the goal of a healthy, strong and developed nation.

The event was attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, and senior officials.