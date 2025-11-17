VP, PM condole loss of lives of Indian pilgrims in Medinah bus accident

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the bus accident involving several Indian Umrah pilgrims in Saudi Arabia's Medinah.

Around 40 Indians, most of them from Telangana, were on board the bus which reportedly collided with an oil tanker at around 1:30 am (IST).

In a social media post, Radhakrishnan said he was deeply pained by the tragic road accident near Medinah, Saudi Arabia.

"My thoughts are with the affected families during this difficult time. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones." "I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured," he said.

The prime minister said the Indian embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance and officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities.

Visuals of the incident on television channels showed a massive fire engulfing the bus and thick clouds of smoke rising in the air.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said he was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the tragic bus accident on the Medina-Mecca highway in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of Indian pilgrims.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Rijiju said in a post on X. PTI SKU NAB DIV DIV