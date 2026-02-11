VP, PM, ministers pay tributes to Deendayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior ministers on Wednesday paid tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary.

Modi said that Upadhyay's principles and thoughts, rooted in values, will continue to remain a guiding light for every generation of the country.

The vice president described Upadhyay as a visionary thinker and nation-builder who dedicated his life to the service of society.

He noted that Upadhyay's principle of Integral Humanism continues to hold enduring relevance for the entire world.

Radhakrishnan said that Upadhyay's message of serving the most downtrodden with compassion and upholding ethical public life remains a guiding force in India's journey towards a Viksit Bharat.

"I offer humble tributes to the selfless Karmayogi and great thinker, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, on his Punya Tithi," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

"Through his 'Ekatma Manav Darshan' (Integral Humanism), the mantra of 'Antyodaya' that he gave — to take development to the last person in society — remains even today the foundation for building a self-reliant India," Singh said.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Upadhyay's ideas of Antodyaya and integral humanism will continue to remain an eternal source of inspiration for nation-building for countless generations.

"Through his (Upadhayay's) philosophy of Integral Humanism, he gave a new direction to Indian thought," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said.