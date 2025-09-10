VP Poll: 16 MPs from Opposition alliance voted for Radhakrishnan, claims Shiv Sena leader

Mumbai, Sept 10 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday claimed 16 MPs from the INDIA bloc, including some from Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), voted for NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan in the Vice Presidential poll.

Radhakrishnan bagged 452 votes against the Opposition nominee and former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy's 300 votes on Tuesday night, amid indications of cross-voting in his favour.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, however, said Reddy met the target of 315 votes. Although he secured 300 votes, the 15 invalid votes were actually cast in his favour, Raut said.

"Sixteen MPs from the INDIA alliance voted for the NDA candidate, including five MPs from the (Shiv Sena) UBT faction. MPs from the Sharad Pawar faction (of NCP) also supported the NDA candidate, ensuring his victory," Nirupam claimed in a press conference.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition for expressing confidence in Reddy's victory ahead of the poll, Nirupam said the outcome of the contest made it clear that the INDI alliance is completely fragmented, while the NDA stands united.

Nirupam's colleague in Shiv Sena and party MP, Shrikant Shinde, also took a dig at the Opposition after Radhakrishnan's victory.

Sometimes conscience speaks louder than party whips, he said, and referred to a possible cross-voting in the prestigious poll.

"A special word of thanks to our friends in the Indi Alliance & MVA who listened to their conscience and, in doing so, supported the NDA. Sometimes conscience speaks louder than party whips," Shinde stated on X.

Raut tried to put up a brave front as he tried to scotch cross-voting allegations.

He said those making such statements are insulting the loyalists in their party (Shiv Sena).

Raut said those with power and money could only ensure cross-voting of 10-12 votes.

"We had an idea who these 12 votes could be. We are neither upset nor disheartened. We stopped at 300 votes, which is not a small number," Raut added.

He said the Naveen Patanik-helmed Biju Janata Dal (BJD), K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and the Shiromani Akali Dal always backed the government on key legislations.

"They (Shiromani Akali Dal, BRS, and BJD) had decided to vote for us (the opposition), but there was fear and misuse of power," Raut claimed.

According to Rajya Sabha Secretary General and Returning Officer P C Mody, 767 MPs out of 781 cast their votes. He had said 752 ballots were valid and 15 were invalid, bringing down the required majority of first preference votes to 377. PTI PR NSK