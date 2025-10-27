VP Radhakrishnan calls on Prez Herminie, expresses India's desire to boost ties with Seychelles

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday called on President of Seychelles Patrick Herminie and underlined to him India's intent and desire to "further the long-standing ties" of kinship and cooperation between the two nations.

He also handed over an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Herminie to visit India at a time of mutual convenience, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X a video of Misri sharing the details of Radhakrishnan's visit to Seychelles from October 26-27.

The vice president, who arrived in Seychelles on Sunday afternoon, began his visit by addressing a gathering of members of the Indian-origin community.

Subsequently, he attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected president of Seychelles.

Radhakrishnan also had a brief meeting with Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who was also visiting Seychelles for the ceremony, Misri said.

"This morning, the vice president called on President Herminie and conveyed to him greetings and good wishes from the people and the government of India. He underlined to him India's intent and desire to further the long-standing ties of kinship and cooperation between India and Seychelles," the foreign secretary added.

The VP especially expressed his desire to "strengthen relationship" in all areas of Seychelles' priority insofar as its development is concerned, particularly in health, education, energy, transport and maritime security, Misri said.

Radhakrishnan also met the Vice President-elect of Seychelles, Sebastien Pillay.

Misri said next year will mark 50 years of the independence of Seychelles and it will also be the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles.

As these "happy events" take place next year, "we are confident the relationship between India and Seychelles will be taken to greater heights", he said.

Seychelles is an important partner under India's MAHASAGAR or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions vision and in "our commitment to the Global South", the MEA said on October 24.