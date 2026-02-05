VP Radhakrishnan condoles deaths in Meghalaya mine explosion

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in the explosion at an "illegal" coal mine in Meghalaya.

In a social media post, he expressed anguish about the tragedy. "I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said while extending condolences to the next of kin of those killed.

At least 18 labourers were killed, and several others were feared trapped following an explosion at an "illegal" coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday. PTI NAB APL APL