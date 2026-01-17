VP Radhakrishnan meets former Uttarakhand CM Khanduri

Dehradun, Jan 17 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday met former Uttarakhand chief minister Major General B C Khanduri (retd.) and inquired about his well-being.

The unscheduled meeting, which took place at Khanduri's residence here, reflected the deep bond and long-standing association between the two leaders.

Radhakrishnan was in the state to attend an event in is his first visit to Uttarakhand after becoming the Vice President.

The mutual respect and camaraderie developed over decades of public service made the meeting even more special.

Before entering politics, the 91-year-old Khanduri was a distinguished officer in the Indian Army, where he served the nation with utmost dedication and honour for over three decades. After entering public life, he served as the chief minister of Uttarakhand twice and held important responsibilities as a minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government.

During the meeting, the vice president recalled his old days spent with Khanduri as a Member of Parliament.

Sharing his memories of working with Khanduri in Parliament, Radhakrishnan said that as an MP, he had requested the then Transport Minister, Khanduri, to convert some important state highways in Tamil Nadu into national highways, which he readily accepted.

He expressed his gratitude to Khanduri for his visionary decisions and said how the expansion of roads transformed the industrial landscape of Tamil Nadu.

Appreciating Major General Khanduri's support and foresight, he said that the road improvements made by him helped the Coimbatore region emerge as a major industrial hub.

Governor Lt. General Gurmeet Singh (retd.) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were also present during the Vice President's meeting with Khanduri.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Jolly Grant Airport near here, he was received by the Governor and the Chief Minister. PTI DPT ARB SHS SHS