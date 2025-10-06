VP Radhakrishnan reviews functioning of Rajya Sabha Secretariat

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday reviewed the functioning of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat and held discussions with its officials.

A detailed presentation was made to Radhakrishnan, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, highlighting the various divisions and initiatives of the Secretariat, his office said.

"Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri C P Radhakrishnan, visited the Rajya Sabha Secretariat today. During the visit, he interacted with the officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat and reviewed its functioning, including its role in providing legislative, administrative, and procedural support to the House and its members," it said in a post on X.

The new Rajya Sabha chairman is set to hold a meeting with leaders of various parties on Tuesday in the Parliament's annexe building.