VP Radhakrishnan seeks support of parties for smooth functioning of Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday sought the support and cooperation of leaders of various political parties in the smooth functioning of the Rajya Sabha and in strengthening parliamentary democracy.

During his first formal interaction with the leaders of various parties in Parliament complex, Radhakrishnan, who is also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, heard their views and suggestions to improve the functioning of the Upper House.

Leaders of several parties said they be allowed to raise issues of public importance in the House.

This meeting was attended by Health Minister and Leader of the House J P Nadda, deputy leader of the Congress Pramod Tiwari, besides Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan.

However, former prime minister and JDS leader H D Devegowda and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge could not attend the meeting due to ill health.

During the meeting, Congress chief whip Jairam Ramesh raised the demand that one calling attention and one short duration be allowed on issues raised by the Opposition.

According to sources, Ramesh also urged Radhakrishnan to allow issues to be discussed on which no discussion has been allowed in recent years. These include on national security, especially related to China, the sources said.

The Congress leader also said that all bills must go through standing committees, as the Rajya Sabha members were not represented in two select committees constituted recently on Jan Vishwas Bill and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill.

Congress' deputy leader Pramod Tiwari said after the meeting that the vice president has started a new tradition by holding a formal introductory meeting, where he listened to everyone.

"It was decided that the Parliament should function properly. The Opposition wants discussion on important matters and we should get a chance to speak. He (Chairman) assured that he will be paying heed to all the suggestions made and will try to ensure proper functioning of the Parliament," Tiwari told reporters.

DMK's Tiruchi Siva said Radhakrishnan assured that he will allow state-related issues.

"It was a good interaction with the chairman. We expect him to treat both sides equally for the smooth functioning of the House. We clarified that we do not intend to disrupt proceedings. As representatives of our constituencies, we need to bring several issues to the House’s attention," Siva said.

CPI-M's John Brittas said while the government has its way, it should at least allow the Opposition to raise their issues. He said calling attention motions and short duration discussions should be allowed on Opposition's demands.

Brittas also raised the issue of a large number of questions being disallowed and not answered properly. He also said that private member's business should not be scrapped.

Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora said on behalf of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and party president Eknath Shinde, he wished newly elected VP at the meeting of Rajya Sabha floor leaders in New Delhi.

"I assured him of my party’s fullest support and the highest standards of parliamentary conduct," Deora said in a post on X.

On Monday, Radhakrishnan's office said that the meeting would provide an opportunity for an exchange of views on the smooth functioning of the House and for strengthening parliamentary deliberations.

His office had said the aim of the meeting was to discuss and decide how to facilitate smooth and structured discussions and also to seek the suggestions of the leaders for ensuring smooth conduct of the proceedings of the House.