VP recalls association with Vajpayee, calls his journey testament to Indian democracy's strength

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday described Atal Bihari Vajpayee's rise from being a parliamentarian to the country's prime minister as a testament to the strength of Indian democracy.

Addressing a function to release the coffee table book, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Eternal Statesman", authored by Vijay Goel, the vice president said that Vajpayee earned respect across party lines even during periods of intense political contestation due to his integrity, inclusive approach and dignified conduct.

Radhakrishnan said the book is a fitting tribute to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee -- "one of India's tallest leaders". The publication is not merely a collection of photographs, but a celebration of a statesman whose life and legacy continue to inspire the nation, he said.

Recalling his personal association with Vajpayee, the vice president said he had the privilege of serving as a member of the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha during Vajpayee's tenure as the prime minister.

He shared memories of organising a public meeting addressed by Vajpayee at Coimbatore in 1974, describing the experience as deeply inspiring in his formative years in public life.

Highlighting key milestones of Vajpayee's leadership, the vice president referred to the Pokhran nuclear tests and "visionary" infrastructure initiatives like the Delhi Metro.

He said Vajpayee demonstrated how strength and sensitivity can go hand in hand, consistently upholding dialogue, democracy and development as guiding principles.