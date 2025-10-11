VP to visit Jayaprakash Narayan's ancestral house in Bihar's Sitab Diara on Saturday

Patna, Oct 11 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will visit the ancestral house of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan in Sitab Diara in Bihar's Saran district on Saturday on the birth anniversary of the socialist icon.

The Vice President will pay floral tributes to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Memorial there and also visit 'Prabhavati Pustakalaya', a bookstore, officials said.

Jayaprakash Narayan, also known as JP, is remembered for leading the mid-1970s opposition against then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In 1999, Narayan was posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, in recognition of his social service. PTI PKD BDC