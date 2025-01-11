VP urges authentic research, says indigenisation is pointless if limited to nuts and bolts

Bengaluru, Jan 11 (PTI) Calling for authentic and practical research that is able to change the ground reality, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that indigenisation has no point when it is confined to nuts and bolts.

Stressing the spirit to innovate and to engage in research, he said it must be inflamed in students in schools and colleges.

The Vice President was speaking at the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) R&D Award ceremony here that was attended by Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot, and BEL CMD Manoj Jain among others.

“From a global perspective, if you look, our patent contribution leaves much to be desired. When it comes to research, the research has to be authentic. The research has to be cutting-edge. The research has to be practical. The research must change the ground reality. There is no use having research which goes a little beyond surface sketching. Your research must correlate with the change you seek to bring about," Dhankar said.

Authentic research should alone be recognised as research, he said the one who overlooks research must have stringent standards.

"The exemplification has to be if it is recognised at a global level, a research paper that has momentary importance of being presented and then goes on the shelf and gathers dust is something we must keep away from. While your track record is extremely impressive. But when the whole nation is in an expectant mood, it expects more. We cannot rest our laurels on our past achievements," he added.

Underlining the significance of research and technology in achieving the status of a developed nation, the Vice President said that when it comes to the country's contribution by way of patents, we are contributing not in consequential fields. "Our presence is minuscule." "We are one-sixth of humanity. Our genius allows us a wider participation. And for that, everyone who is in the managerial seat, the seat of governance, must take initiative. That is required because we can emerge as an economic powerhouse in the global community only when we subscribe to research and development. The very concept of Atmanirbhar Bharat is rooted in this," he said.

Pointing out that when it comes to the contribution of corporates in research and development from a global perspective the country hardly figures, Dhankar said that corporates are envisioned by enlightened managerial skills, but they must converge on one platform and make it a mission that research and development will get a big leap. "We have to be passionate about it." Calling on BEL to lead the semiconductor revolution and handhold startups in the field, Dhankar asked the company to lead the semiconductor revolution from design to manufacture.

"Think about it, brainstorm, scratch your brains. This is the need of the hour. We need to take initiative. To establish India's position in global supply chains through friendshoring do it? Nurture domestic startups and indigenous component development... Identify startups that require hand-holding. There are enough people who seek to venture," he added.

On indigenisation, Dhankar said he has had the fortune to see indigenous components and the country is increasingly having equipment that has indigenisation.

"But look at it, are we having engines? Are we having the core material? Are we having that which others want to see from us? Or are we confining it to usual aspects? There's no point in being satisfied that we are indigenous when it comes to nuts and bolts. Our aim has to be 100 per cent," he noted.

Further, emphasising the need to promote the spirit of innovation in schools and colleges, the Vice President said the nation abounds in talent.

"Our young boys and girls, are still not aware of the enlarged basket of opportunities. They engage in long queues for government jobs. Thankfully, national education policy has brought about a big change. Change for the better that we are getting distanced from degrees. We are becoming skill-oriented," he added. PTI KSU SSK ROH