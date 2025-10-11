VP visits Jayaprakash Narayan's ancestral house in Sitab Diara

Patna, Oct 11 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday visited the ancestral house of socialist icon 'Lok Nayak' Jayaprakash Narayan in Sitab Diara in Saran district of Bihar on the occasion of his 123rd birth anniversary.

The VP paid floral tributes to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Memorial in the village and also visited 'Prabhavati Pustakalaya', a bookstore named after the wife of the socialist leader and freedom fighter.

Radhakrishnan said that at the age of 19, he had joined the 'Sampoorna Kranti' (total revolution) launched by Narayan in 1974.

In a post on X on Saturday, Radhakrishnan's office said, "The VP visited the ancestral home of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan Ji in Sitab Diara village, in Saran district, housing archives and memorabilia of the great leader".

His office also shared photographs of the VP visiting the ancestral house of Jayaprakash Narayan.

Earlier in the day, Radhakrishnan arrived in Bihar's capital Patna where he was received by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport. Radhakrishnan was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival at the airport, officials said. Later, the VP left for Sitab Diara.

Before visiting Sitab Diara, the VP said in a post on X: "On the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan Ji, I honour the legacy of a true champion of democracy. A fearless freedom fighter, social reformer, and visionary, Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan ji dedicated his life to the service of the nation." Radhakrishnan also said, "I was privileged to join his call for the Total Revolution at the age of nineteen and participated in it with full vigour. His vision and ideals continue to inspire me and countless others to work for a just and free India. May his legacy always light our path forward".

Jayaprakash Narayan, also known as JP, is remembered for leading the mid-1970s opposition against then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In 1999, Narayan was posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, in recognition of his social service.

After completing his matriculation examination at 18 in 1920, JP started working in Patna. He got married to Prabhavati in the same year. On the call of the nationalist leader Maulana Abul Kalam Azad to give up his English education, he left Patna College barely 20 days before his exam. He joined Bihar Vidyapeeth, a college founded by Dr Rajendra Prasad. PTI PKD NN