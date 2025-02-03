Vrindavan temples gear up for Holi celebrations

Mathura (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) Preparations for Holi in temples of Vrindavan started from Monday on the occasion of Basant Panchami, while in the temples of Mathura, Barsana, Nandgaon and Baldev, celebrations started on Sunday itself by playing Holi with Thakur ji, Prahlad Vallabh Goswami of Banke Bihari Temple said on Monday.

Holi songs were also played in many temples including Thakur Radhavallabh Lal Mandir, which will be sung daily before Rajbhog and Shayan Bhog Aarti in the morning and evening.

After Rajbhog and Shringar Aarti in Vrindavan on Monday, the Sevayat Goswamis showered 'gulal' on the devotees visiting the temple in the form of 'prasad'.

Similarly, in other temples here too, the famous Holi of Braj, which lasts for 50 days from Basant Panchami to Falgun Dashami, also began. In Thakur Radha Vallabh temple too, after the morning aarti, gulal was showered on the devotees.

Earlier, in temples of other towns including Mathura, Barsana, Nandgaon and Baldev, Basant Panchami was celebrated on Sunday, the deity was dressed in yellow clothes and was served gulal. Colours were thrown on Shri Keshavdev Maharaj at Thakur Dwarkadhish temple and Shri Krishna Janmasthan.

The traditional pole was erected at temples and places where Holika is burnt, Prahlad Vallabh Goswami of Banke Bihari Temple said. PTI COR NAV NB NB