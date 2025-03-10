Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple begins Holi celebrations with Tesu, saffron-infused colours

Mathura (UP): The Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan on Monday began its grand Holi celebrations with Tesu and saffron-infused coloured water on the occasion of Rangbhari Ekadashi of the Falgun Shukla Paksha, officials said.

The tradition of wet Holi was also observed in temples across the Braj region as the festivities commenced.

In the Jagmohan hall of the temple, Thakur Banke Bihari Maharaj, dressed in white and seated on a silver throne, began the celebrations by sprinkling colours on devotees with gold and silver water guns, marking the official start of Holi with colours at all temples in the region.

"On Rangbhari Ekadashi, pure saffron-infused colour is prepared for Banke Bihari Ji. The sevayats first sprinkle this colour on the deity using gold and silver pichkaris (water guns), marking the traditional beginning of Holi," temple priest Prahlad Vallabh Goswami said.

"Now, every day until Purnima (full Moon), Holi will be played in the temple with Tesu flower colours, chandan (sandalwood), abir, and gulal," he added.

On Dhulandi, the day after Holi, Thakur Ji does not sprinkle colours on devotees. Instead, he adorns a pink royal attire, sits on a golden throne, and watches his devotees play Holi, Goswami said.

A traditional 'chaupai' (procession) was also taken out by the temple sevayats, with members of the Goswami community singing devotional Holi songs and congratulatory verses.

Apart from Banke Bihari Temple, Holi with Tesu colours also commenced at Thakur Radha Vallabh, Thakur Radha Damodar, Thakur Radha Shyamsundar, Thakur Radha Raman, Thakur Radha Gopinath, Thakur Madan Mohan temples, as well as at Yashodanandan Dham and Goda Haridev temples.

Sevayats sprinkled Tesu and saffron-infused colours on devotees, creating a vibrant and divine atmosphere filled with hues of red, pink, blue, and yellow, officials said.

Special offerings of chaats, jalebi, and thandai were made to Thakur Ji during the festival. Other delicacies included pakodi, dal-pakodi, dahi-bada, gujiya, sonth-gujiya, pani tikkiya, khaja, samosa, and aloo gola.

Thandai made with saffron, almonds, cashews, pistachios, poppy seeds, melon seeds, fennel, black pepper, and rose petals mixed with milk was also offered as 'bhog'.

As part of Rangbhari Ekadashi, the annual Priya-Pritam Rangili Holi procession from the Radha Vallabh Temple began at 1 pm, touring the city before concluding in the temple courtyard in the evening.

Devotees witnessed deities Priya-Pritam seated on a decorated chariot, playing Holi with the crowd.

With a large influx of devotees, the district administration heightened security arrangements. Police imposed a strict ban on three- and four-wheeled vehicles in areas with processions to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Thousands of devotees also performed the Nagariya Parikrama (circumambulation of the town).

Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar personally oversaw the security arrangements, ensuring devotees had an uninterrupted 'darshan' of Thakur Ji and could enjoy the Holi celebrations safely.