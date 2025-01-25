Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple gets FCRA licence, to receive foreign funding

New Delhi: The Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan has been granted a licence by the Union home ministry under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) so that it can receive funding from abroad, sources said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The temple is currently managed by a court, which has constituted a management committee.

The Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan has been granted a licence under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, the sources said.

The current management committee had applied for the FCRA licence.

Advertisment

The temple used to be managed by a family of priests and was under private management earlier.

The home ministry has given the licence to receive foreign funding under the FCRA after due application and its processing after court approval.

According to the application, the temple received a lot of foreign currencies in its chest and also intended to accept donations from abroad, the sources said.

Advertisment

According to the law, all NGOs receiving foreign contributions have to be registered under the FCRA.