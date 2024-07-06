VSSC and K Space ink pact on functioning of space park

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 6 (PTI) The Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) and Kerala Space Park (K Space) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding, in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with regard to the functioning of the space park.

As part of the MoU, VSSC scientists will be members of K Space's governing advisory committees and will provide guidance and technical advice for the development of the space park, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

K-Space will take necessary measures to attract new investments in the space sector and provide assistance for its development, the statement said.

"The collaboration will act as a catalyst for the development of the Indian space sector by creating an environment for manufacturing and servicing of high quality and complex products for the space sector.

"They will also collaborate with potential investors to commercialise innovative ideas," it said.

Welcoming the development, Vijayan said the space park will help in starting new initiatives through the collaboration between ISRO and K Space, according to the statement.

ISRO Chairman S Somnath, who was the chief guest of the ceremony, was of the view that the space park will be very useful for industries related to space technology.

He said, according to the statement, that since the space park was close to the VSSC its potential was huge.

The MoU was signed by Director S Unnikrishnan Nair on behalf of VSSC and for K Space by Ratan U Kelkar, its Chairman of Executive Council and Secretary of Electronics and Information Technology Department, the statement said.

K Space is one of the strategic initiatives of the Kerala government to promote establishment of industries in the most rewarding strategic domains of space and related areas in aviation and defense.