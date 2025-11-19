Vulture `Marich' returns to Madhya Pradesh after 15,000 km journey

Vidisha, Nov 19 (PTI) `Marich', a Eurasian Griffon Vulture that had taken off from Halali Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district in March this year, has returned safely to India after completing a 15,000 km journey, a forest official said on Wednesday.

The bird travelled through Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and is now roaming in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, Vidisha's Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Hemant Yadav told PTI.

The forest department has been tracking its movement with a satellite radio collar.

Tracking provides information on vulture migration patterns and conservation, and Marich's every activity is being monitored, the DFO said.

The bird was found injured at Nagaur village in Satna district on January 29. It was first treated at Mukundpur Zoo and then at Bhopal Van Vihar National Park, Yadav said.

After two months, it was tagged and released from Halali Dam on March 29.

These birds feed on dead animals, prevent the spread of diseases on account of rotting carcasses, and helps recycle nutrients, improving soil and water quality, an expert said.

The Eurasian Griffon Vulture is found in the mountainous, arid regions of Europe, North Africa and Asia.

It is generally 95 to 110 cm in length with a wingspan of 2.5 to 2.8 metres and a weight between 6 to 11 kg. A neck feather garland and brown body feathers are its identifying marks.

It can fly for hours in hot air currents, the expert added.