Vultures of 2 critically endangered species released in the wild in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 8 (PTI) A total of 35 vultures, bred in captivity, have been released in the Kaziranga National Park, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

He said the release of these birds from the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre (VCBC) at Rani in Kamrup district is a result of conservation efforts.

“Glad to announce the release of 30 White-rumped & 5 Slender-billed Vultures from VCBC, Rani into @kaziranga_’s 6th Addition,” Sarma said in a post on X.

“Like Jatayu soaring in Ramayana, these guardians of our health return to the wild, marking a triumph of our dedicated conservation efforts,” he said.

Both the white-rumped and Slender-billed vultures are critically endangered species, officials said.