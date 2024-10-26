Vumlunmang Vualnam likely to be next chief secy of Mizoram

Aizawl, Oct 26 (PTI) The Mizoram government has requested permission from the Centre to appoint Vumlunmang Vualnam, secretary in the ministry of civil aviation, as the state's next chief secretary, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, Lalduhoma said he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday and recommended Vualnam as a replacement for incumbent chief secretary Renu Sharma, who is set to retire at the end of October.

If Vualnam's appointment is not feasible, Lalduhoma requested that Shah shortlist senior IAS officers from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, allowing the state to select an alternative candidate.

Vualnam, a 1992 batch IAS officer from Manipur cadre, has held several significant positions within the Union government, including additional secretary in the ministry of finance, joint secretary in the ministry of home affairs, and deputy secretary in the ministry of finance and company affairs.

He has also served in various key roles within the Manipur government and was an advisor to the executive director at the World Bank. He was appointed secretary of the ministry of civil aviation in August 2023. PTI CORR MNB