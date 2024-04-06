VVIP inmates 'big nuisance', need to be kept with 'great caution' in Tihar: Former police commissioner Neeraj Kumar

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) VVIP inmates at Tihar, the famous jail where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also lodged recently, are a "big nuisance" for authorities and have to be kept safe on account of "bladebaazi" and other attacks among prisoners, former Delhi police commissioner Neeraj Kumar says.

Advertisment

Kumar, who also served as Director General of Prisons, said he had the privilege of "taking care of the maximum number of VVIPs" during his tenure at Tihar jail.

"I have the unique privilege of taking care of the maximum number of VVIPs. It was the time when the Commonwealth Games scandal was there. Right from Suresh Kalmadi, Kanimozhi, A Raja (2G spectrum scam), people from Reliance, CWG, Amar Singh were there, IAS officers, IPS officers," he told PTI on Friday.

Asked whether they were well-behaved, he said, "No, they were a big nuisance." Several high-profile people, including Kejriwal and his former cabinet ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, are at present lodged in Tihar jail.

Advertisment

Elaborating on the routine of a VVIP inmate, Kumar, who served at Tihar for nearly one-and-a-half years, said they have to follow the same routine as any other undertrial.

"When a VIP is housed, a lot of care is taken in lodging the person. Unfortunately or fortunately Mr Kejriwal is inside. He will not be kept in any barrack or any cell and will be kept in a place chosen very carefully keeping the security aspect in mind.

"Because a lot of things like 'bladebaazi' (attack using blades or blade-like objects) could take place. If you do not take care, he can be attacked. People cannot only attack him but also even threaten him or extort money," he added.

Advertisment

Kumar said he has learnt through media reports that Kejriwal has been kept in the convicts' jail.

"He has been kept at a far safer and calmer place than (where) undertrials are kept. The trial has happened in the case of convicts and they know have to spend the rest of their life there," he said.

Kumar, during his tenure, had been one of the most celebrated police officers. Talking about the pressures of serving in Delhi, he said the Delhi Police is blessed because there is no pressure from local politicians.

Advertisment

"To that extent, we are free (since the Delhi Police comes under the Centre). However, the pressure is incomparable to any other state. Because if any problem happens in any part of the country, people descend to Delhi -- for instance the farmers' agitation. You see an effect in Delhi," he said.

From the law and order perspective, he said the New Delhi district is the toughest while the outer districts pose a lesser challenge.

"But there's the pressure of crime in the outer areas, specially street crimes," he added. PTI SLB MNK bj RT RT RT RT