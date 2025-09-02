‘Vyuha Labs’ Cyber Innovation Hub launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sept 2 (PTI) The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau and IIIT Hyderabad on Tuesday launched ‘Vyuha Labs’ – Cyber Innovation Hub, housed at the institute.

Spread over more than 3,000 sq ft, the hub is equipped with specialized tools and infrastructure dedicated to the cyber domain, making it a unique initiative in the policing ecosystem, TGCSB Director Shikha Goel said in a statement.

“Vyuha Labs will serve as a platform bringing together startups, academia, and industry to co-develop advanced solutions for combating cybercrime and enhancing cybersecurity,” she said.

Focusing on innovation, research, and entrepreneurship, the Cyber Innovation Hub will nurture early-stage ideas into scalable products to strengthen Telangana’s cyber resilience and contribute to India’s digital security ecosystem, Goel added.

The initiative is part of a broader MoU between TGCSB and International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad, aimed at promoting collaborative programs in research, training, innovation, and capacity building in cybersecurity, she said.

Telangana Director General of Police Jitender, who inaugurated the hub, highlighted that cybercrime is one of the fastest-evolving threats today, requiring collective innovation, collaboration, and forward-looking solutions.

“Initiatives like Vyuha Labs will not only bolster Telangana’s digital security but also serve as a model for the rest of the country,” he said.

IIIT Hyderabad Director Sandeep Shukla underlined the role of academic institutions in generating knowledge, talent, and research-driven solutions, expressing confidence that Vyuha Labs would accelerate impactful innovations to safeguard both citizens and enterprises. PTI VVK SSK