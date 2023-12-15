Wadettiwar is a liar if he is blaming me for backward class panel head’s exit: Mungantiwar

Nagpur, Dec 15 (PTI) Maharashtra forest and cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Friday said assembly leader of opposition Vijay Waddetiwar is an “outright liar” if the Congress leader is blaming him for the exit of state Backward Class Commission chairman Justice Anand Nirgude (retired).

Speaking to reporters during an informal chat at Suyog residence, where journalists from outside Nagpur are given accommodation during legislature sessions, Mungantiwar hit out at Wadettiwar.

“If Wadettiwar is blaming me for the exit of Nirgude, then he is an outright liar. If such a fake narrative-spreading person is the leader of opposition, then I do not know what to say,” said Mungantiwar.

“Neither have I ever met Nirgude nor shared a stage with him. If I have not met him, how can I even insult him? It is frustrating to find such charges being levelled against me,” he added.

Wadettiwar on Thursday claimed a BJP minister from Vidarbha had insulted Nirgude following which the latter stepped down from the post of the state Backward Class Commission's chairman.

The Congress leader had earlier alleged that members of the backward class panel were being threatened and forced to resign.

In an informal chat with reporters on Thursday in Nagpur, where the state legislature's winter session is currently underway, Wadettiwar said, “A BJP minister from Vidarbha first greeted Nirgude and suggested to him to include a community into the backward class (category). Nirgude expressed his inability to carry out his instructions.” "The minister used highly insulting and defamatory words against him. Nirgude left the place immediately and submitted his resignation," he claimed.

Asked to reveal the minister's name, Wadettiwar in a cryptic reply in Hindi said, "Har war, war nahi hota. I am Wadettiwar." To a query on whether he was referring to state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, the Congress leader evaded a direct reply and did not deny it. PTI ND NR