Major reshuffle in Maharashtra govt in coming weeks, ‘main seat’ will change: Vijay Wadettiwar

Nagpur: Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday claimed that there will be major changes in the state government, including the “main seat”, in the coming weeks.

The BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and an NCP faction under Ajit Pawar are the ruling partners in the Maharashtra government. Ajit Pawar broke away from the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP and joined the government last month.

Speaking to reporters here, Wadettiwar said Maharashtra will witness major changes in the state government in a few weeks.

“There will be a change in the main seat. I’m not saying that there will be a change of government, but the main seat will change in September,” said the senior Congress leader.

After joining hands with the ruling dispensation last month, Ajit Pawar became the second deputy CM, while 8 of his party colleagues were sworn in as ministers.

Senior BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis is the other deputy CM.

In June 2022, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government fell after Shinde mounted a revolt and split the Shiv Sena. Shinde then tied up with the BJP to occupy the top post.