Wadettiwar slams Maharashtra govt over Shaktipeeth Expressway land acquisition

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Congress legislative party leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday slammed the Maharashtra government for "adding to farmers' distress" by deploying police for land acquisition for the Shaktipeeth Expressway, even as unseasonal rains and hailstorms destroyed crops in parts of the state.

Moving an adjournment notice in the state assembly, the Congress leader said heavy rain and hailstorms accompanied by strong winds in the last 24 hours have caused extensive damage to standing crops in Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia and Yavatmal districts in Vidarbha, and Beed, Latur, Nanded and Parbhani in Marathwada.

Crops including jowar, wheat and gram have been destroyed, while mango and grape orchards have also suffered heavy losses, he said.

The meteorological department has issued a warning of rainfall over the next two days in Solapur, Parbhani, Nanded and Dharashiv, which has increased anxiety among farmers, he added.

Wadettiwar claimed that the government is yet to disburse compensation for losses caused by excess rainfall last season and release the promised bonus for the paddy crop.

He demanded immediate financial assistance for farmers by relaxing norms and sought damage assessment on the ground.

"When farmers are already reeling under natural calamities, the government is adding to their distress by forcibly acquiring their land using police force for the Shaktipeeth Expressway," Wadettiwar said, demanding the government clarify its stand.

He claimed that notices are being pasted outside the houses of farmers for land acquisition for the Maharashtra-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway project, and police force is being deployed for measurement of land.

Around 1,000 police personnel were deployed for the process in Sahajpur-Jawla village in Parbhani, he alleged, terming the move as "undemocratic".

Wadettiwar said farmers from Dharashiv, Sangli, Kolhapur and other districts had protested against the project on Monday, demanding its cancellation.

The Speaker took note of the issue and directed the government to make a statement in the House.