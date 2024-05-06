Wadettiwar's 26/11 terror attack statement unfortunate, insult to martyrs: CM Shinde

Thane, May 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday termed Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's statement on the killing of top police officer Hemant Karkare in the 26/11 terror attack of 2008 as unfortunate and an insult to those who got martyred while protecting the nation.

Advertisment

Wadettiwar, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, had claimed Karkare, who was the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad chief during the 26/11 terror attack, wasn't killed by terrorist Ajmal Kasab's bullet but by one fired by a policeman affiliated to RSS.

Wadettiwar's allegations were based on the book "Who Killed Karkare" written by retired police officer SM Mushriff.

Addressing a press conference, Shinde said, "The statement is unfortunate. It is an insult to martyrs. The citizens of the nation will take revenge for such an insult." He also condemned Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for his silence on the remarks. The Congress is an ally of Thackeray's outfit.

Advertisment

Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray would have severely condemned such a statement, he added.

Shinde said the UPA government at the time did not retaliate appropriately to the 26/11 attack whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out surgical strikes following the terror incident in Pulwama in 2019.

Shinde said the Congress was following a policy of appeasement towards the neighbouring country and questioned leaders of the opposition party for not condemning Wadettiwar's statement. PTI COR BNM