Wagh nakh: Govt should find out truth as historians are raising some issues, says LoP Wadettiwar

Nagpur, Jul 18 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday said the Maharashtra government should ascertain the truth as not just the opposition but even historians are raising some issues about the antecedents of the 'wagh nakh', the tiger claw-shaped weapon, that has been brought to the state from a London museum.

The Maharashtra government has claimed the 'wagh nakh' that has been brought from Victoria and Albert Museum in London is the one with which Maratha Empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj killed Bijapur Sultanate general Afzal Khan in 1659. It is a hugely revered episode among followers of the legendary warrior-king.

However, some historians have claimed the 'wagh nakh' used to kill Afzal Khan was in the state's Satara district itself, though these assertions have been refuted by state culture minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and others.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Wadettiwar said, "The government should pay attention to what historians are saying on this matter. It is not only the opposition but also historians who are raising some issues. The government should ascertain the truth." The 'wagh nakh' brought from London as part of an agreement signed by the state government will be displayed from July 19 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Sangrahalay in Satara. PTI CLS BNM