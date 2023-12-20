Wainganga-Nalganga river linking project will transform parched areas of Vidarbha: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Vidarbha region of the state was witnessing huge development and the Wainganga-Nalganga river linking project will transform its drought-prone areas.

Advertisment

He was replying to the customary last week's resolution moved by the Opposition in the legislative council here.

Pending irrigation projects in Vidarbha have been put on a fast-track, he claimed.

The Wainganga-Nalganga project will bring 3,71,000 hectares of land in six districts of Vidarbha under irrigation, and the tender for the same will be floated in 2024, Fadnavis said.

Advertisment

"This one project will completely change the picture of the drought-affected parts of Vidarbha," he said.

The Rs 1710 crore Jigaon project has been approved by the cabinet and the first phase will be completed by June 2025, bringing 45,000 hectares under irrigation in Buldhana district, while the Gosikhurd project will be completed by the end of 2024 or start of 2025 and there is no shortage of funds, Fadnavis added.

Industries are coming to Vidarbha in large numbers, and agreement letters were signed for 26 big projects with investment of Rs 50,000 crore after the present government came to power in July 2022, he said.

Investment of more than Rs 21,000 crore will come through the Gadchiroli Lloyds steel project and the first phase of Konseri steel project in Gadchiroli will be inaugurated very soon. Investment of another Rs 15000 crore will come in the second phase, the deputy CM added.

Gadchiroli will become the "next steel city of India" and can generate revenue of Rs 50,000 crore if all goes well, he said. PTI CLS KRK