Wait, resolve of five centuries stands fulfilled under PM Modi's leadership: BJP after Ram temple consecration

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Top BJP leaders, including Union ministers, on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after consecration of Ram Lalla idol at the newly built temple in Ayodhya and said it was an “unforgettable day” for Ram devotees.

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television and social media at their homes and in temples across the country.

Army helicopters showered flower petals on the newly constructed Janmabhoomi temple as the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony took place -- a seminal occasion in India's political and religious history.

“Jai Shri Ram. The wait and resolve of five centuries was fulfilled today. It is an unforgettable day for the crores of Ram devotees today,” Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X after the event.

He said many generations passed waiting for this moment but “no fear and terror could shake the resolve and faith to build the temple again at Ram Janmabhoomi (birthplace of Lord Ram)”.

“Today, this resolve stands fulfilled under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. For this, I express my gratitude to him from the bottom of my heart,” Shah added.

The home minister further said, “Today, when our Ram Lalla was seated in his grand temple, I too was overwhelmed with emotions like countless Ram devotees. It is not possible to capture this feeling in words.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the event in Ayodhya as a "revolutionary work" and said those who witnessed this moment are fortunate.

"This is a revolutionary work happening," Singh told reporters here.

"Everyone feels that a new era is beginning. As a result of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha, we all are feeling that after a long time, Maryada Purushottam Ram is returning again to Ayodhya," he added.

Singh said the ‘pran pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla’s idol in Ayodhya is a matter of great joy “for all of us”.

“We all are fortunate that we are getting the opportunity to witness the moment," he said, adding, "Our prime minister has started a new era. And, he has the blessings of Lord Ram." In his remarks, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the soul of a civilisation found expression “once again” with the 'pran pratishtha' of Ram Lalla’s idol at his temple in Ayodhya.

“At the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today, the soul of a civilisation finds expression once again. And the message of virtue, honour, justice and commitment reverberates around the world,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

BJP chief J P Nadda called it an “emotional sacred moment” and said Prime Minister Modi installed the idol of ‘prabhu’ (Ram Lalla) fulfilling his duties, following 11-day “strict rituals”.

“It’s an emotional sacred moment today after more than 500 years of continuous struggle. Lord Shri Ram Lalla has been consecrated in the ‘dharma nagri’ of Shri Ayodhyadham as per the rituals. It is the utmost fortunate moment for our generation that we are witness to this moment,” he wrote on X.

“Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji installed the idol of ‘prabhu’ (Ram Lalla) fulfilling his duties, following 11-day strict rituals. Along with Ayodhya, every village, city, country, the entire world is soaked in devotion to Lord Ram,” he said.

On this occasion. Nadda also gave a call to people to dedicate their lives to the ideals and life values ​​of Lord Ram and to the country’s society and culture as well.

“Come, let us all dedicate ourselves to the ideals and life values ​​of Bhagwan Shri Ram as well as to the society and culture,” he said. PTI PK AS AS