Waiter arrested for `molesting' 13-year-old girl

Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) A 19-year-old man working as a waiter at a restaurant in suburban Bandra area has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl, police said on Wednesday.

The girl and her family members were visiting the restaurant for dinner on Monday night when the alleged incident took place, said an official.

Shadab Khan, the accused, allegedly touched the girl inappropriately when she was having dinner and also tossed a tissue paper with his mobile number written on it at her.

After her parents registered a complaint, Bandra police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections including 354 (molestation) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and arrested Khan on Tuesday. Further investigation was underway, the official added. PTI ZA KRK