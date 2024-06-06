Waiting for Shelar to retire from politics after MVA outdid BJP, says Sena (UBT) leader

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant has taken a swipe at Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, saying people are waiting for him to retire from politics which he had vowed to do if the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance won even 18 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Hitting back, Shelar reminded Sawant of Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's claim that the BJP and its allies would not get even 45 seats across the country.

The MVA, comprising the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), on Tuesday won 30 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The ruling Mahayuti, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, won 17 seats, while one seat was bagged by a Congress rebel.

Before the polls, Shelar had said if the Mahayuti crossed 45 seats in India, Uddhav Thackeray should quit politics, and if the MVA won 18 seats in the state, then he (Shelar) would quit politics.

While the BJP had set itself the target of winning 45 out of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, Thackeray had said at rallies that the saffron party would not win 45 seats even across the country, let alone in the state.

Asked about Shelar's past claim, Sawant, who won Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat for a third term, told reporters in Delhi on Wednesday that "people are waiting for you to take retirement from politics." Reacting to the barb on Thursday, Shelar said he had stated that Thackeray should retire if the BJP got fewer than 45 seats in the country.

"BJP has crossed 45 seats. Now Uddhav ji must state whether he will go into retirement," he said.

Out of the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, the BJP contested three seats and lost two. The only face-saver for the BJP was the victory of Union minister Piyush Goyal in Mumbai North.