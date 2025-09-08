Waiting for Ugandan embassy's direction on post-mortem: Police on woman's body found in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 8 (PTI) Police said the cause of death of an Ugandan woman who was found near the IMT chowk in Manesar was yet to be ascertained as they are still waiting for the Ugandan embassy's direction to conduct the post-mortem, officials said on Monday.

An FIR of murder was registered after her body was recovered Sunday morning in Gurugram. The investigation so far suggested that she also could have died in an accident, they said.

Police questioned a tempo driver but police officials said he was not taken into custody, they added.

A senior police officer said the body of the woman has to be preserved at AIIMS, Delhi before being sent to Uganda. A correspondence regarding this is underway between police and Uganda embassy, he added.

The deceased woman was identified through her passport as 33-year-old Nasimwa Madina from Uganda. She lived in Delhi and came to India around two years back on a student visa.

A senior investigating officer said that they are investigating how the woman reached the spot where she was found in a semi-naked condition.

The possibility of sexual assault is yet to be confirmed and only a post-mortem report can reveal whether the victim was raped or not, he said.

According to the police, they received information this morning that a woman's body was lying on the service road of the highway near IMT Manesar Chowk.

A police team reached the spot and found the body in semi-naked condition and soaked in blood, a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

"We are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to ascertain if she was pushed from a moving vehicle or thrown off the flyover. We are probing all angles, including how she reached the spot and the circumstances leading to the incident. The postmortem of the body will be conducted soon," a senior police officer said. PTI COR SKY SKY