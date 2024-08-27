Waive farmer debts or face consequences in polls: Jarange warns govt

Jalna: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has issued an ultimatum to the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, asking it to announce a farm loan waiver and resolve other problems faced by cultivators by September 30 or face consequences in the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters on Monday at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, the site of his multiple fasts in support of Maratha quota, Jarange criticised the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government for its "hollow promises" regarding the release of compensation for crops destroyed by recent natural calamities.

"The government must act by September 30, or face the wrath of farmers," he warned.

The 42-year-old activist demanded a farm loan waiver and speedy resolution of other problems faced by agriculturists in the state.

Jarange urged cultivators to use the state assembly elections, likely to be held in November, as an opportunity to "teach the ruling alliance a lesson for its anti-farmer policy".

The ruling coalition consists of the BJP, the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

Asked about the possibility of launching another agitation for farmers, Jarange said there was no need for further protests.

"Farmers should express their dissatisfaction through their votes," he opined.

Jarange did not hold back in his criticism of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of failing to grant reservation under the OBC category to the Maratha community.

He disclosed he had been approached by several intermediaries in an attempt to dissuade him from opposing Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio.

"Several people approached me to dissuade me from opposing the government and step into Sagar bungalow, the official residence of Fadnavis," Jarange revealed.