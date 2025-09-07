Waive off all loans of flood-affected farmers: Sukhbir Singh Badal tells govt

Pathankot, Sep 6 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday demanded that the loans of all farmers and farm labourers in Punjab's flood-affected areas be waived off.

He also called for immediate compensation for crop losses and damage to houses, shops and other establishments.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president visited the flood-affected Kathlour and neighbouring areas in Bhoa constituency along River Ravi.

Interacting with farmers, he assured them all help in strengthening the bunds and clearing off sand from their fields once the flood waters recede.

The inundation of lakhs of acres of land and the large-scale destruction of standing crops were a fit case for loan waiver, he asserted, adding that all the bank and cooperative society loans of flood-affected farmers and 'khet mazdoor' should be waived off immediately.

Expressing shock that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has not released interim compensation for crop damage until now, he asserted that people whose houses, sheds, shops and other establishments have been damaged should also be compensated immediately.

Badal also visited a spot where 100-150 shops have been swept away.

Interacting with the SAD leader, members of the Majha Kisan Sangharsh Samiti said paddy crop in more than 500 acres have been damaged by flood waters and that 20-25 villages were endangered.

He promised them both manpower and resources, and said the SAD workers would do sewa, or voluntary service, of clearing sand off their fields once the water recedes. PTI CHS RUK RUK