'Wajid Ali Shah': English translation of 1995 Urdu book revisits cultural legacy of Awadh ruler

New Delhi Feb 18 (PTI) A new English translation of a seminal Urdu work on the life and legacy of Awadh’s last ruler seeks to reclaim Wajid Ali Shah as a major cultural visionary whose artistic contributions have long been overshadowed by colonial-era narratives.

Titled “Wajid Ali Shah: A Cultural and Literary Legacy,” the book has been written and translated by Shah's great-grandson the late Kaukub Quder Sajjad Ali Meerza and Meerza’s daughter Talat Fatima who is also a legal academic and author specializing in cyber law.

Originally published in Urdu in 1995 as "Wajid Ali Shah Ki Adabi aur Sakhawati Khidmat" by Tarraqi Urdu Bureau, New Delhi, the English translation aims to introduce contemporary readers to a fuller portrait of the last ruler of Awadh, often remembered in popular imagination as the ill-fated king dethroned by the British and sought solace in music and dance during his exile.

"Drawing from rare manuscripts, forgotten letters and overlooked compositions, the book reconstructs the multifaceted life of a ruler who was not only a patron of the arts but a prolific poet, dramatist, musicologist and innovator in architecture, fashion and performance," publisher Hachette India said in a statement.

The book is touted to be both a biography and a cultural history of 19th-century Awadh, attempting to restore a neglected voice to India’s artistic heritage and challenge long-standing myths of decadence and incompetence associated with the ruler.

It is endorsed by the likes of historian Irfan Habib and filmmaker Muzzafar Ali.

While Habib described the book as a "truthful, humane portrait of a misunderstood poet–king", Ali said the English translation will go a long way in bringing out the "true picture of an unfortunate poet–king so much vilified by the usurpers of his thriving kingdom".

"Now translated into English by his daughter, Dr Talat Fatima, herself an accomplished AMU scholar, this 600-page work stands as an indispensable and enduring contribution to the study of Wajid Ali Shah and nineteenth-century Awadh," said Habib, professor emeritus at Aligarh Muslim University, in his praise for the book.

Meerza, who died in 2020 at the age of 87 due to Covid-19, had also worked as a research consultant for acclaimed filmmaker Satyajit Ray on the film "Shatranj Ke Khiladi", set during the final phase of Wajid Ali Shah’s reign. In addition, he also contributed to NCERT’s writings on Begum Hazrat Mahal, the second wife of the Nawab of Awadh and the regent of Awadh during 1857–1858.

The book, priced at Rs 1,299, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.