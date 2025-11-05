Walk the path of peace: Radhakrishnan recalls Guru Nanak's teachings

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday extended greetings on the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev, recalling the principles he stood for.

"Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's life and teachings continue to illuminate the world with the eternal values of truth, equality, compassion, and selfless service," Radhakrishnan posted on X.

Guru Nanak's divine message transcends time and inspires humanity to walk the path of peace, righteousness, and harmony, the vice president said.

"May this sacred occasion inspire us all to strengthen the bonds of unity and universal brotherhood, and to work together for the welfare and progress of all," he said.

The day is celebrated as Gurpurab.