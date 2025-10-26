Walk through riverbed only way to reach crematorium, rue residents of Beed village

Beed, Oct 26 (PTI) Residents of Arvi village in Beed's Shirur Kasar teshil on Sunday said they have to carry bodies through a riverbed due to lack of an approach road to a nearby crematorium.

During monsoon, when the river floods, the situation turns dangerous, the villagers said, adding several petitions to local authorities have been in vain.

"There is no bridge or access road connecting our village to the crematorium. Land is available nearby. If the government sanctions Rs 25 lakh, necessary infrastructure like a proper road, water facilities, and a shed can be built," gram panchayat member Gopal Bhusar said.

A road should be immediately built so that villagers do not have to face risks while taking bodies to the crematorium, especially during heavy rains, deputy sarpanch Manisha Kumbharkar said.

Over 6,000 residents are affected by this lack of connectivity, villagers added.