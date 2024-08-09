Walking out of Tihar jail after 17 months, Sisodia first meets Delhi CM's wife, family

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) AAP leader Manish Sisodia, hours after getting released from Tihar jail on Friday evening, met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and other family members in presence of a huge gathering of party office bearers and supporters.

The former deputy chief minister met the Kejriwal family at the CM's Civil Lines residence.

Sisodia hugged Kejriwal's wife and children, as well as Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, party general secretary Sandeep Pathak, and minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

He also greeted Delhi Chief Minister's parents by touching their feet.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court granted bail to Sisodia, who had been in jail for 17 months after being arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Excise policy of the Delhi government.

After his release from Tihar jail, Sisodia said he got the bail due to the power of the Constitution and democracy, and that the same power will ensure release of Kejriwal.

The Delhi CM is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the same excise policy case registered by the CBI.

Around 9.30 pm, Sisodia reached his previous official residence at Mathura Road, currently allotted to minister Atishi. The house is where his family still stays.

He was given a grand welcome by a huge crowd of AAP workers with bursting of firecrackers. PTI VIT VN VN