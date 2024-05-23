'Walking Through a Songline': Stories of Aboriginal Australians to come alive with art installation

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) An immersive multimedia installation, based on the National Museum of Australia's internationally acclaimed exhibition 'Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters', will introduce the profound narratives of the Seven Sisters songline to art enthusiasts of the national capital.

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) in collaboration with the Australian High Commission will showcase the unique installation, titled 'Walking Through a Songline', from May 26 here at KNMA Saket.

'Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters', in which more than 100 artists are represented, is an Aboriginal-led exhibition developed in 2017 that takes visitors on a journey along the epic 'Seven Sisters Dreaming' tracks, through art, indigenous voices, innovative multimedia, and other immersive displays.

"Australia has the unique privilege of being home to the world's oldest continuous culture...This exhibition will allow audiences to experience the ancient stories of our rich indigenous culture and history through innovative technology. I am proud that through art, we can bring our 'First Nations' stories and knowledge to the people of India,” Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green said in a statement.

According to the National Museum of Australia, the show follows in the tracks of the 'Seven Sisters Tjukurrpa' (Dreaming), across the western and central deserts of Australia, as they are chased by a male pursuer.

The encounters of the Seven Sisters are imprinted in the features of the land and tell of where to find food and water and how to behave correctly.

All ancestral journeys create songlines, which can be seen as pathways or corridors of knowledge. The stories they hold form the foundational history of Australia, as told by artists, custodians and traditional owners.

"We are deeply grateful to the KNMA for hosting this display on such a magnificent scale and thrilled that we can, for the first time, present the dome video from the original internationally acclaimed 'Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters' exhibition in the same venue.

"Visual artist Sarah Kenderdine's outstanding immersive artwork 'Travelling Kungkarangkalpa' is an integral part of the original exhibition, and we are thrilled to have this opportunity to share our commitment to sharing First Nations stories with Indian audiences," Katherine McMahon, the National Museum of Australia director, said.

Talking about the exhibition, Roobina Karode, director and chief curator of KNMA, said that it exemplifies the museum's ongoing commitment to cross-cultural exchange and public engagement with art.

"This immersive developed by the National Museum of Australia, not only introduces the profound narratives of the Seven Sisters songline but also our vision of bridging ancient legacies with contemporary audiences. By integrating innovative multimedia with traditional storytelling, the project offers a unique experience that resonates across generations and cultures," Karode said.

The show will come to a close on June 30 in Delhi and travel to Bengaluru afterwards.