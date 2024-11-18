Wall collapse at construction site in Noida kills one, injures 3

Noida, Nov 18 (PTI) A 22-year-old construction worker died and three others were injured after a wall collapsed on them during digging work at the site in Noida on Monday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Awasthy said the work for the construction of a house was going on at an empty plot near the Hanuman Temple in Bahlolpur village, under Sector 63 police station limits.

"During the excavation work, the wall of an adjoining shop collapsed. Four people who suffered injuries were rescued and immediately taken to a hospital. One of them identified as Jitendra (22), a construction worker, succumbed to the injuries," Awasthy said.

According to the police, Jitendra hailed from Pukhroli village in the Jalalpur area of Ambedkar Nagar district.

Those injured were identified by the police as Kalu (35), Prashant (15) and Mayaram (22) and were admitted to the hospital.

DCP Awasthy said the police have registered a case based on a complaint from the deceased's family.

Two people have been detained and further legal action is underway, the officer added. PTI KIS TIR TIR