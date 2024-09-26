Wall collapse, boulder crash in Thane after heavy rains; no casualty

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) The wall of a drain collapsed near a housing society and a boulder crashed on a bypass after heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane city, civic officials said on Thursday.

No person was injured in the incidents which took place on Wednesday, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Thane city received 82.02 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, he said.

The disaster cell attended to 23 complaints during the period, of which nine were of waterlogging and three of tree fall, the official said After heavy showers on Wednesday, a portion of the wall of an overflowing drain, located in front a housing society in Srinagar locality, collapsed at around 8 pm, he said.

The wall's remaining portion was in a dangerous condition and hence, the incident site was cordoned off as a precautionary measure, he said.

At around 9 pm, a boulder crashed near a toll junction on the Mumbra bypass, disrupting traffic, the official said, adding that some people in vehicles passing by the road had a narrow escape.

After being alerted, local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and cleared the debris. The road was cleared for traffic after about an hour, he said.

The city has recorded 3,211.83 mm rainfall so far since June this monsoon season against 3,217.73 mm in the same period last year, the official said. PTI COR GK