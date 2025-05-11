Wall collapse in UP, two boys killed

Mau (UP), May 11 (PTI) Two minor boys were killed when a dilapidated wall collapsed upon them while they were playing near it in Belauja village here on Sunday, police said.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Mau, Satyapriya Singh said, "The victims have been identified as Shivam (13) and Arun (10), both residents of Belauja village." "The collapsed structure was an old and dilapidated building, vacant for several years. Some children had gathered in the vicinity to play when the wall of the building collapsed," the ADM added.

The officer said the administration has initiated a drive to identify such dilapidated buildings in the district.