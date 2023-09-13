Wall collapse kills pregnant woman in UP village

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) A 25-year-old pregnant woman died after a wall collapsed on her in Hasanpur Lodhepur village of the district on Wednesday, police said.

Banduakalan Police Station SHO Ravindra Pratap Singh said, "In Hasanpur Lodhepur village a kuccha wall collapsed over one Fatima (25) who was sitting near it." "Fatima was pregnant. She died on the spot. Prima facie it appears that the wall collapsed after getting weakened following recent rains," said the SHO.

Police have sent the body for a post mortem examination. The local administration has announced ex-gratia compensation to the family of the victim.