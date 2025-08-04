Wall collapses at village in UP's Sitapur district, two sisters killed

Sitapur: Two minor girls were killed while their grandfather was critically injured after the wall of their house collapsed amid rain in Khairen Deshnagar village on Monday morning, police said.

Heavy rains have lashed the district since Sunday.

Rampal (60) was sleeping inside the house along with his two granddaughters, Chandni (14) and Shivasi (12) when the incident took place, burying them under the debris, officials said.

All three were pulled out from the rubble by locals and rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared the two girls brought dead.

Rampal is undergoing treatment and is stated to be critical but out of danger, they said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.

Villagers have demanded compensation for the bereaved family.

District officials visited the site and assured all possible assistance. Efforts are underway to assess the damage and provide relief as per government norms.