Mumbai rains: Wall collapses on shanties amid heavy rains in Chembur; none hurt

Mumbai: A protection wall constructed by the MMRDA collapsed amid heavy rains, damaging seven shanties in the eastern suburbs here, a civic official said on Monday.

There were no reports of injuries in the incident that took place in the New Ashok Nagar locality of Chembur on Sunday evening, he said.

The protection wall had been constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) around a slum.

The official said that the wall collapsed due to incessant rainfall, damaging seven huts.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

Efforts are underway to clear the debris, the official added.