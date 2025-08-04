Wall in under-construction house collapses in Rajasthan, 3 labourers killed

Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) Three labourers were killed and five others injured after a wall of an under-construction house collapsed in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Pipli alias Deepali, Kali, and Dinesh. All three succumbed to their injuries, police said.

The incident occurred in Bharja village of Rohida area under Pindwara subdivision, where a newly built wall collapsed, burying eight workers under the debris, Pindwara DSP Bhanwar Lal Chaudhary said.

Upon receiving information, teams from Rohida and Swarupganj police stations rushed to the spot and, with the help of the locals, rescued the workers trapped under the rubble. All the injured were immediately rushed to a hospital in Abu Road, he said.

Three of the injured were later referred to the Sirohi district hospital in critical condition.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.