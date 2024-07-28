Wall of abandoned building collapses in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, no injury reported

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) A wall of an abandoned building collapsed in the Chandni Chowk area of north Delhi on Sunday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No injury has been reported in the incident so far, the official added.

"We received a call that a wall of an old and abandoned building collapsed in Chandni Chowk near Katra Mashroo area at 6.55 pm. No injury has been reported so far. Our teams visited the site and cleared all debris," said the official, adding that the matter has been referred to police for further investigation. PTI BM MNK MNK