Wall of electricity transformer cabin collapses in Thane, no one hurt

Thane, Jul 29 (PTI) The wall of a cabin housing an MSEDCL transformer collapsed on Monday in Thane, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

The incident took place at Chandiwala Complex in Chandanwadi at 3pm, said Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

"The 30 feet by 10 feet wall of the transformer cabin collapsed, which led to subsidence of a patch around it. The debris was cleared by fire brigade and RDMC personnel," he added. PTI COR BNM